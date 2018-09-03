Tractor Ted has all the fun of the farm in store for families

CHILDREN’S favourite Tractor Ted is returning to Stonor Park with a touch of animal magic next Sunday (September 9).

Situated next to the Wonder Woods adventure play park, entry to which is included, Tractor Ted’s “Little Farm Live” will offer young children the chance to meet some furry and feathered friends and learn about some of their amazing features.

They will also be able to enjoy a farm activity trail complete with stickers and certificates.

Tractor Ted will also be bringing along some fun farm activities — not forgetting the return of the bouncy castle. The Digger Den tests dexterity and skill as children scoop up balls with mini-diggers, while the popular Welly Wanging will be in full swing close by. There will also be a Tractor Ted Driving School for some pedal tractor fun — while Stonor’s own tractor and trailer will be offering rides around the park.

The house and gardens are open all day, as is the Pit Stop café next to Wonder woods, offering food and refreshments for the whole family.

Younger visitors to the play park will enjoy swinging, climbing and trying their hand at the water and sand pit.

A 10 per cent discount is available for tickets booked in advance online. For more information, visit www.stonor.com/tractor-ted-little-farm-live-2