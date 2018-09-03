Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chefs on TV show

A CHEF from Shiplake will appear on the Great British Menu next week.

Ryan Simpson-Trotman, chef-proprietor of Orwells restaurant in Shiplake Row, will appear on the BBC2 show, starting on Monday.

He is competing in the central England regional heat in which three chefs have to cook a different course to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

His husband Liam will take part in the north-west heat from September 24.

The series winners will take their dishes to a banquet in the great hall of Barts Hospital in London.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33