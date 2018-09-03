Chefs on TV show

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
Monday, 03 September 2018
A CHEF from Shiplake will appear on the Great British Menu next week.
Ryan Simpson-Trotman, chef-proprietor of Orwells restaurant in Shiplake Row, will appear on the BBC2 show, starting on Monday.
He is competing in the central England regional heat in which three chefs have to cook a different course to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.
His husband Liam will take part in the north-west heat from September 24.
The series winners will take their dishes to a banquet in the great hall of Barts Hospital in London.
