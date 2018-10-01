Shopkeeper and ‘billionaire kids’

HENLEY’S teddy bear shop is to feature in a TV documentary on the lives of the country’s richest children.

TV crews visited Asquiths in New Street when filming for Billionaire Kids on Tuesday.

The shop, which is the oldest of its kind, was fitted out with a custom-made unicorn model from Australia and other stuffed toys for the filming of the programme, which will be broadcast by Channel 5 on Christmas Eve. It shows how affluent families treat their offspring, shelling out thousands on lavish gifts and parties.

Joan Bland, who runs Asquiths said: “It was such fun. The children were so excited to see the unicorn. They could sit on it, cuddle its legs and stroke it. They even sang it a song. It was joyous.

“Unicorns are mythical creatures and teddy bears are too. It created a wonderful atmosphere in the shop.”

Ms Bland’s shop is one of the few left in the UK that make traditional teddy bears and she sold one on the day for £355 — a snip to some, obviously.