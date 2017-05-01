Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tennis days

AN open day will be held at Wargrave Tennis Club on Sunday, June 18 as part of the village festival.

Visitors will be able to play with coaches or volunteers.

The club will also hold an open day on Sunday, May 14 for the Lawn Tennis Association’s Great British tennis weekend.

Both open days will be from 1pm to 4pm. Balls and rackets will be provided and refreshments will also be available.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33