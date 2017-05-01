Tennis days

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
AN open day will be held at Wargrave Tennis Club on Sunday, June 18 as part of the village festival.
Visitors will be able to play with coaches or volunteers.
The club will also hold an open day on Sunday, May 14 for the Lawn Tennis Association’s Great British tennis weekend.
Both open days will be from 1pm to 4pm. Balls and rackets will be provided and refreshments will also be available.
