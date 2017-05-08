Shiplake do the double

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE, who have been training under cover in the Caversham Lawn Tennis Club dome during the winter, won their first match of the season as they defeated Pangbourne College 6-3.

Marcus Hillman and Alex Sutton won Shiplake’s first point while captain Quin Wagner-Piggott with Alex Gray followed close behind with another victory.

After a solid second round of games Shiplake were 4-2 up with three to play in the final round. A short rain break delayed proceedings but then debutants Miles Firth and Josh Towell battled hard with some good serve volley points and secured the all crucial point to win the match. Sutton and Hillman finished the day with wins for Shiplake.

Shiplake College followed up their victory with a 5-4 win against Lord Wandsworth College.