Game, set and dash!

WITH the Wimbledon final just days away, even town councillors in Henley have been struck by tennis fever.

At a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday, the council chamber was awash with talk of the tournament, especially British hopeful Johanna Konta who had won her quarter-final match just minutes earlier.

And while they knuckled down to work, there were a few pleased faces when the meeting finished less than an hour later and councillors realised they may be able to get home in time to see the end of the day’s play.

