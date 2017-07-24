Shepherds Green star seeking sponsorship

A GIRL from Shepherds Green, currently ranked the junior national number two in Great Britain, is seeking sponsorship to help her progress her career.

Last weekend 12-year-old Jasmine Conway won the Scottish Junior Open Championships national tour. In the final Conway defeated Given Roach 6-1, 6-2.

Conway was selected as part of the Talent Identification Programme run by the Lawn Tennis Association and attends the national training camps held at Roehampton. In all 16 girls are selected in the country per age group, with Conway selected as part of the older U14 age group although still competing in the U12 category. Conway trains three hours a day in addition to fitness and is trained by Ed Isard and former world number seven Olga Morozova.

Conway had made top five in the country for the past three years and is now looking to further her tennis by competing in Europe where she is seeking sponsorship to cover coaching and travel costs after the LTA cut down on funding.

For further details about sponsoring Conway email tennis@jasmineconway.net or you can make a donation at www.pledgesports.org