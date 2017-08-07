Monday, 07 August 2017

Conway at the double

JUNIOR national number two Great Britain tennis player Jasmine Conway has had further success in her latest two tournaments.

The 12-year-old from Shepherds Green along with her partner Daisy Phillips won the U18 grade three doubles event at Elstead.

The following week Conway went on to win the U16 grade three singles title in the final of the Malvern Open against Orla Cooper, winning 6-2, 6-2.

