Monday, 14 August 2017

Conway at the double

SHEPHERDS GREEN youngster Jasmine Conway has gained further success this week.

Conway won the U16 grade three singles title in The Penarth Open where she beat Jess Doerr 6-4, 6-0 in the final. Conway then triumphed in the doubles after winning the U18 grade three tournament with beaten singles finalist Doerr.

Twelve-year-old Conway has also qualified for the end of year national championships grade one in the U12 and U14 age groups set to take place in Nottingham and West Hants at the end of the month.

