U18s title for Conway

JASMINE Conway has added further titles to her successful campaign last week.

Conway, who lives in Shepherds Green, won her first U18 grade three singles title at the Yonex Open in Abingdon.

The 12-year-old won the U18 title 7-6, 6-0 before going on to win the singles title 6-4, 6-2. Conway secured a third title at the competition as she won the U16s doubles with partner Alexa Wilson while narrowly losing out the U18 doubles title in a tie break.