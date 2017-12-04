Straight sets win for Dickie

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
RAFE DICKIE triumphed in Sunday’s men’s singles final of the Henley Tennis Club championships, beating finalist Chris Aspden 6-4, 6-2.
The 16-year-old has been playing regularly at the club since joining in 2011.
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say