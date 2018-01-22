Henley secure derby day success

HENLEY men’s A team started the new year with an impressive win at neighbours Shiplake B on Saturday.

In the first rubber, Chris Aspden and Tim Bianek battled to halve their opening match 4-6, 6-4, with some impressive volleying and stroke play from both players. Meanwhile Max Miles-Thomas and Eric Davies pulled through two long sets and saved a set point at 3-5 in the second set to win 7-5, 7-5, versus Shiplake’s second pair.

Knowing two further sets in the last round of matches would ensure victory, tensions arose with Aspden and Bianek losing 3-6, 2-6, in their final match.

Miles-Thomas and Davies, playing in their 13th season together, relied on their experience on the big points as they took the first set 6-1. Davies net play and Miles-Thomas’s tenacity at the baseline was enough to fight the Shiplake rearguard and the pair took the final set 7-5 and with it the match, Henley ending up overall winners 5-3.