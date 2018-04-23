Tennis fun day

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
Monday, 23 April 2018
AN open day will be held at Caversham Lawn Tennis Club tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 5pm.
Visitors will be able to see the facilities in Queensborough Drive, meet members and take part in activities.
A club spokesman said: “We promise a fun, family friendly afternoon for beginners to rusty racquets to advanced players. All ages and abilities are welcome.”
For more information, visit http://cavershamltc.co.uk
