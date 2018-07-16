Monday, 16 July 2018

Conway in trophy final

JASMINE CONWAY was a beaten finalist in the Get A Grip Tennis Trophy tournament in Dublin on Friday last week.

Aged 13, she was the youngest in the International Tennis Federation competition, and lost to Alicia Dudeney in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Jasmine, who lives in Shepherds Green, progressed through the five-day competition, notching up four wins before the final showdown.

She despatched Anna Kalabukhova, from the USA, 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 32, and Ciara O’Tool, from Ireland, 6-1, 6-1 in the last 16.

In her quarter-final match against Souhila Aouni, from France, Jasmine won the deciding set 6-0 after winning the first set 6-4 and losing the next 2-6.

Jasmine then overcame Laura Pirtac in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 to reach the final.

