Players turn up heat at Mapledurham finals day

DAVID RANKIN and Sally Foster secured the men’s and ladies’ singles titles respectively at Mapledurham Lawn Tennis Club’s finals day which was played out in hot conditions at Caversham Heights on Sunday of last week.

All matches were umpired by volunteers with newly acquired umpire’s chairs giving a touch of ceremony and drama to the occasion.

All the matches were competitive with the men’s over 60s singles match seeing the second set go to 12 deuces before Philip de Sausmarez finally broke David Maynerd’s serve for the first time.

The full day’s programme started at 9.30am with the vets singles and ran all through the day on two courts, finally finishing at 6pm with the mixed doubles and U12s singles.

The results in the order they were played were as follows: vets’ singles, David Maynerd beat Philip De Sausmarez 6-1, 6-4; U16 boys’ singles, Jack Cuthbertson beat Jack Blakely 6-2, 6-3; U16 boys doubles, Jo Johnson and Ali Sutton beat Doug Jones and Max Jackson 5-7, 7-6, 7-5; ladies’ singles, Sally Foster beat Lyuba Abramova 6-4, 7-5; men’s singles, David Rankin beat Ricardo Dytz 6-2, 6-2; ladies’ doubles, Tracy Boylin and Helen Paige beat Maryann Mackensie and Caroline Cordy 6-2, 6-2; men’s doubles, Dan Moloney and David Rankin beat Raj Naidu and Ricardo Dytz 6-2, 6-2; mixed doubles, Fiona Roach and Angus McDonald beat Helen and Graham Paige; U12 boys’ singles, Ben Haines beat Zac Everitt 6-4, 6-0.