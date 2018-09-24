Thorp and Fry win singles titles at club’s finals day

SIMON THORP retained the men’s singles title at Peppard Tennis Club’s annual finals days.

Thorp overcame James Franklin in an epic 150-minute best of three sets battle. Ellie Fry defeated Louisa Bisson in the ladies’ singles, another hard-fought game again over three sets. James Franklin and Andy Lee put Dom Cusk and Simon Thorp to the sword in the men’s doubles while Helen Lee and Ellie Fry beat Louisa Bisson and Lucy Archibald in the ladies’ doubles.

The day culminated in a fine victory for the mother and son partnership of Helen Lee and Andy Lee against Ellie Fry and James Franklin in the mixed doubles.

The year to date has been successful for Peppard. In the winter league, both men’s first and second teams won promotion and both mixed teams narrowly missed out with second places in their respective divisions.

Whilst the summer leagues are yet to be completed, the men’s first team has been promoted to Berkshire Division 2 and the other teams are chasing hard in their respective divisions.