Children at the Heights Primary School in Caversham are having their problem-solving skills put to the test at an after-school engineering club designed to inspire then to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Staff from the Reading office of global engineering consultants Mott MacDonald, in conjunction with Thames Water, have volunteered to be STEM ambassadors at the school, opening the door to future career opportunities.

The engineering club has been looking into the topic of water this term and the children have been exploring the water cycle, what water is made of, how it gets to our homes and how we deal with waste water. Activities have included creating and testing water filters, making an “edible” aquifer, building a pipe network and exploring “poo power”.

Club leader Patrycja Scully, from Mott MacDonald, said: “It is a real pleasure to engage with the children. Their eagerness to learn and explore STEM activities is like a breath of fresh air and is a good reminder to us all of how fascinating engineering can be.”