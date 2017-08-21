Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
new Reading East MP Matt Rodda visited the Heights Primary School in Caversham following its “outstanding” rating by Ofsted. He said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Heights and to hear about the work of pupils and staff. I am looking forward to talking to more local heads and teachers and parents”. He is pictured with Nick Walden, chairman of governors, and headteacher Karen Edwards together with some year 3 children
21 August 2017
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
