Wednesday, 10 January 2018

Trustees back school build on Caversham playing fields

The trustees of a park in Caversham have backed plans to use it as the site of a new primary school.

Reading Borough Council had carried out a 10-week public consultation on the choice of Mapledurham playing fields, off Woodcote Road, for the new Heights Primary School, which is currently based in temporary accommodation in Gosbrook Road.

The plans received overwhelming public support ahead of a second proposal, called Fit4All, which was put forward by the Mapledurham Playing Fields Foundation. The foundation doesn’t want the school built there and instead wants to lease the fields for fund-raising purposes.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency has said that it requires a 125-year lease on 1.2 acres of the 25-acre site and in return will provide £1.36million to improve the leisure facilities there.

Of the 3,045 responses from residents of the parish of Mapledurham and the borough of Reading, 82 per cent agreed that investing the agency’s money would improve the site’s amenity value, even with the loss of open space to the school.

At a meeting of the Mapledurham Playing Fields trustees sub-committee yesterday (Tuesday), members noted the results of the consultation and will now move forward with the fields’ management committee on the plans.

Dozens of people attended the meeting at the council’s offices in Reading, including Heights headteacher Karen Edwards.

Several members of the public spoke in favour of the school’s plan, though others including the chairman of Caversham Trents FC, criticised the proposal as it would result in the loss of leisure space.

For the full story see this week’s Henley Standard.

