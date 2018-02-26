Children clean up and learm

CHILDREN at the Heights Primary School in Caversham carried out a litter pick in and around the school grounds.

All 225 pupils at the Gosbrook Road school took part alongside teachers and parents, collecting 18 bags of rubbish in about an hour.

Reception children (far left) tidied up the school grounds, year 1 (left) took on St Anne’s field, year 2 covered neighbouring Westfield Park and years 3 and 4 (right) crossed Gosbrook Road to work in Christchurch Meadows.

The rubbish comprised disposable coffee cups, drinks cans, plastic bags, glass bottles, discarded newspapers and junk mail, crisp packets, sweet wrappers and even a golf ball.

The children wore protective gloves and were only allowed to pick up paper waste. The older children wore the school’s own high-vis jackets and used litter-pickers.

The litter was brought back to the school to be sorted into recyclables and landfill for collection by Reading Borough Council’s waste contractor.

Headteacher Karen Edwards said: “After much discussion about how our actions can make a difference to our environment, the school’s eco council was keen that we undertook a community litter-pick to improve the public spaces around our school.

“We all learnt a valuable lesson about looking after our environment.

“ Huge thanks to St Anne’s School for their continued generosity in allowing us to use their field and to the Heights children, staff and parent-helpers for their hard work on a chilly afternoon.”