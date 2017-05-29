THE Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath has applied for planning permission for an artificial sports pitch.

It would be built to the north of the main school on an existing grass hockey pitch.

Measuring 101m by 63m, it could be used as a full-sized pitch but would also be marked out for two smaller seven-a-side pitches.

The school says it is needed because of a growing expectation that hockey should be played on artificial grass and it could be used for other sports such as football when the weather is too wet to use grass pitches.

The school says it may seek permission for floodlights later.

The application says there will be no noise nuisance as the site is at least 100m from the nearest house.

It says: “The pitch will certainly be less intrusive than many of the buildings that have been built on site as part of the school's development... the pitch will fit discreetly into the school playing fields.”

South Oxfordshire District Council will decide the application by the end of June.