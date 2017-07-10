the Hopkins Society, which promotes the Arts at the Oratory School in Woodcote, donated £450 to Style Acre, an Oxfordshire charity which enhances the lives of people with learning disabilities and autism in creative and innovative ways. The money was raised from events organised by the society, including the school Christmas fair and a jazz supper night. Chris Burrows, community fund-raiser and volunteer engagement officer for Style Acre (centre), accepted the cheque from headmaster Joe Smith (left) and Stephen Burrows, chairman of the Hopkins Society. He said: “We are very grateful for the school’s contribution as it helps us to improve the services we offer.”