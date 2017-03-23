Hippos at Hexagon

COMEDIAN and children’s author David Walliams has seen another of his books adapted for the stage — and on Wednesday it is playing at the Reading Hexagon.

The First Hippo on the Moon is an explosively funny space adventure for children aged three and up. Two big hippos. One enormous dream. But who can make it to the moon first?

The March 29 show is being staged at 1.30pm and 4.30pm. To book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com

There will also be a chance to catch it at the New Theatre Oxford on April 21 and 22 and the Corn Exchange in Newbury on April 23 and 24.

For more information or to book, visit the show’s website http://lespetitstheatre.com