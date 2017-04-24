Talented musician

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
AWARD-WINNING singer and composer Luke Daniels is at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Sunday (April 30) from 7.30pm.
His new one-man Revolve & Rotate show sees him combine his abilities as a songwriter, musician and melodeon virtuoso. Tickets are £12 (£10 conc) from 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org
24 April 2017
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
