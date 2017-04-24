Monday, 24 April 2017

Talented musician

AWARD-WINNING singer and composer Luke Daniels is at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Sunday (April 30) from 7.30pm.

His new one-man Revolve & Rotate show sees him combine his abilities as a songwriter, musician and melodeon virtuoso. Tickets are £12 (£10 conc) from 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org

