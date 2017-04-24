Physical attraction

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
A NEW adaptation of Pride and Prejudice will be performed at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Friday (April 28) from 7.30pm.
The Pantaloons, a young theatre company dedicated to making theatre accessible, will present their take on Jane Austen’s witty and romantic masterpiece with their emphasis on physicality and audience interaction.
Tickets are £15, concessions £13, from the box office on 01628 788997 or from www.nordenfarm.org
24 April 2017
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
