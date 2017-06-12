Auditions being held for auditions musical

DANCERS, singers and actors of both sexes are being sought to star in the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s autumn production.

HAODS chair Jennamarie Smith announced this week that auditions are to be held for A Chorus Line next Saturday (June 17).

Prior to that, however, those interested are invited to attend two preview evenings for the production.

These are being held in the HAODS rehearsal studio in New Street on Tuesday (June 13) and Thursday (June 15), starting at 7.45pm on both nights.

The auditions also take place at the studio, starting at 12.30pm on the Saturday.

With music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood Jr and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line won the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The show, which follows a day in the lives of 17 dancers vying for a spot in the “chorus line” of a Broadway musical, is being staged at the Kenton Theatre from Wednesday, November 8, to Saturday, November 8.

Tickets are already available to book, priced £16 for adults with concessions £15. Call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

n The next musical showing at the New Street theatre is the Woodley Light Opera Society’s production of Oklahoma! This runs from Wednesday (June 14) to Saturday, June 17, with all performances at 7.45pm. For tickets and times call the box office or visit the website.