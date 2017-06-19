Tina Turner tribute artist is simply the best around

IN the wake of recent sell-out shows at the Kenton Theatre paying tribute to George Harrison, Neil Diamond, the Four Seasons and Elvis, it is the turn of one of the great female icons of rock to be celebrated: Tina Turner.

Next Saturday (June 24), the Tina Turner Experience — the only completely live tribute to the singer and currently on a nationwide tour — comes to Henley for an evening filled with hits.

The songs range from Tina’s time with Ike Turner — such as River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits — to solo successes like Private Dancer, What’s Love Got to Do with It and The Best. West End star Julie Nevada as Tina Turner is joined by the seven-piece Vintage Corporation Band and dancers The Ultimate Dance Co.

Kenton programming manager Tom Ryan said: “The Tina Turner Experience have the reputation for being the best act around for bringing Tina’s amazing back catalogue to life, so we are delighted they are coming to the theatre for what is bound to be a great Saturday night in Henley.”

Tickets are £21, with concessions from £19, and can be booked by calling (01491) 575698 or online at www.kentontheatre.co.uk

The box office is also open to callers in person from 11am to 3pm on weekdays and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.