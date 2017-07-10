Children's bestseller is taking to the stage

A BALLET-dancing dog is the unlikely star of a show coming to the Kenton Theatre next weekend.

Aimed at ages three and upwards, Dogs Don’t Do Ballet is showing at the New Street venue at 11am and 2pm on Saturday, July 15.

Biff is not like other dogs. He doesn’t do dog stuff like weeing on lamp-posts or scratching his fleas, or drinking out of the toilet.

No, Biff likes moonlight and music and walking on his tiptoes.

You see, Biff doesn’t think he’s a dog. He thinks he’s a ballerina!

Based on the bestselling book by Anna Kemp and Sara Ogilvie and brought to the stage by the acclaimed Blunderbus Theatre Company, this feelgood show uses music, songs and hand-crafted puppets to tell the story of a small dog with big dreams.

Tickets are £13 for adults with concessions £10 and family tickets £35. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk