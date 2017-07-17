Song of Hiawatha is echoing off Chilterns

CAN you hear the song of Hiawatha humming in the summer wind of the white Chilterns?

The Acorn Music Theatre Company is staging Michael Bogdanov’s adaptation of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s epic poem at White Pond Farm in Stonor next week.

Starting at 7.30pm each night, performances will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (July 18 to 20).

Complete with bears, fireflies, and running deer, this epic saga is set on the shores of Gitche Gumee — “the big sea water” aka Lake Superior — where Hiawatha is trying to prepare the Chippewa tribe for the coming of the white man.

An Acorn Music Theatre Company spokesman said: “Now is the time for peace — a time to silence the war cries with a joining of the nations, with an offering of the peace pipe, dancing, tom-toms and a great story ready to be told beneath the great teepee — everyone is invited. Gitchee Manito, the great prophet in the sky, lord of all tribes, has spoken — now let the story begin.

“Hiawatha, directed by Rachel Wojcicki and Acorn’s artistic director Gail Rosier, with creative lighting designed by Anja Fox, is a revival of the first ever amateur production of Hiawatha at The Piggott School in 1983.

“Rachel then directed the production again at Gillotts School in 1992. A lot has changed since then, but the need for peace and understanding between all nations remains the same.”

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for students and children. To book, email acornmusictheatre@gmail.com or call 07453 004283.

Anyone opting to become a friend of the Acorn Music Theatre Company will receive a branded bag with their tickets.

For more information, visit www.acornmusictheatre

company.com