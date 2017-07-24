Monday, 24 July 2017

THE Chiltern Players’ next monthly play reading will take place at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, on August 10 at 8pm.

One of the group’s members chooses the play and reads extracts in the pub’s conservatory.

