Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
THE Chiltern Players’ next monthly play reading will take place at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, on August 10 at 8pm.
One of the group’s members chooses the play and reads extracts in the pub’s conservatory.
24 July 2017
