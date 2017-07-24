Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dream total revealed

Dream total revealed

THIS year’s summer Shakespeare in the grounds of Stubbings House raised a record amount for charity.

A spokesman for the Garden Players, which staged A Midsummer Night’s Dream over five nights at the end of June, said a total £19,435 had been raised, of which £6,438 came from the silent auction and raffle.

The bulk of the money — £18,865 — will be donated to Child Bereavement UK, with Rotary and Wooden Spoon receiving £570. Garden Players chairman Steve McAdam said Antony and Cleopatra is next year’s play.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33