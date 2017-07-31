Stately home to host Ratty, Mole and Toad

A DAYTIME theatre production of Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows is coming to Mapledurham House on Wednesday (August 2).

Pack your picnics and join Ratty, Mole, Badger and the fantastically irrepressible Mr Toad as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime, culminating in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels.

Immersion Theatre are very much welcomed back to Mapledurham for this new exciting show following their success with The Wizard of Oz last summer.

The grounds will open at noon, ready for a 1pm performance. Picnics are

welcome and visitors are encouraged to bring rugs or low-back seating.

Tickets are £9 for adults, £7 for children and seniors, and £28 for families (two adults and two children).

A spokesman for Mapledurham House said: “There will be a small refreshment marquee selling hot and cold drinks and ice creams. Children often like to come in their favourite dressing-up clothes.”

For more information or to book, call 0118 972 3350 or visit www.mapledurham.co.uk