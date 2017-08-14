All relished magical splatterfest

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Monday, 14 August 2017
WE were greeted by a theatre representative praising the young cast who he’d seen in rehearsals and forewarning us that due to the refurbishment of the auditorium, which looked immaculate with a fresh coating of Farrow & Ball paint, the community theatre company behind this production had minimal prep time.
He then added that with hindsight, perhaps re-opening with a show that handed children “splurge guns” wasn’t the wisest idea... This was a jaunty, upbeat show and the cast clearly relished being part of this splatterfest. With some great voices, fun dancing and quirky mobster characters with plenty of backchat, there were well-produced speakeasy set pieces, skits and elegant choreography.
The natty gangster outfits were complemented by the pretty showgirl dresses and a mauve and grey colour scheme. We particularly liked the cars that appeared on stage as if by magic.
I was pleased that my boys got to enjoy classics such as So You Wanna Be a Boxer? And You Give a Little Love and they joined in with the rapturous applause. The whoops from the audience showed we were all entertained and all the cast were brimming with enthusiasm.
Until Sunday.
14 August 2017
