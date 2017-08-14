All relished magical splatterfest

WE were greeted by a theatre representative praising the young cast who he’d seen in rehearsals and forewarning us that due to the refurbishment of the auditorium, which looked immaculate with a fresh coating of Farrow & Ball paint, the community theatre company behind this production had minimal prep time.

He then added that with hindsight, perhaps re-opening with a show that handed children “splurge guns” wasn’t the wisest idea... This was a jaunty, upbeat show and the cast clearly relished being part of this splatterfest. With some great voices, fun dancing and quirky mobster characters with plenty of backchat, there were well-produced speakeasy set pieces, skits and elegant choreography.

The natty gangster outfits were complemented by the pretty showgirl dresses and a mauve and grey colour scheme. We particularly liked the cars that appeared on stage as if by magic.

I was pleased that my boys got to enjoy classics such as So You Wanna Be a Boxer? And You Give a Little Love and they joined in with the rapturous applause. The whoops from the audience showed we were all entertained and all the cast were brimming with enthusiasm.

Until Sunday.