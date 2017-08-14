Monday, 14 August 2017

Comedy cabaret

A BURLESQUE and cabaret show will be staged at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Friday (August 18) from 8pm.

The Hundred Watt Club returns with their latest glittering, sublime and ridiculous offering, which is only suitable for those aged 18 and above.

There will be burlesque from international starlet Violet Blaze and nail-biting stunts from the Death Do Us Part Danger Show, which sees husband and wife Charlie and Richard Atlas perform a knife-throwing act.

Also on the line-up is authentic Twenties-style dancer Demi Noire and comedic host Amber Topaz for this evening of vintage inspired entertainment.

Tickets cost £16 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org

