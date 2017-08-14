Writer returns

PLAYWRIGHT Ginny Davis is to perform in Wargrave.

Mrs Davis, who performed at this year’s Wargrave Village Festival, will stage One Act Play, her show about the Women’s Institute, at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street on Friday, October 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 with the proceeds going to the Reading Community Learning Centre.

To book, call Chris Bennett on 07845 989142.