Writer returns

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
PLAYWRIGHT Ginny Davis is to perform in Wargrave.
Mrs Davis, who performed at this year’s Wargrave Village Festival, will stage One Act Play, her show about the Women’s Institute, at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street on Friday, October 6 at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £15 with the proceeds going to the Reading Community Learning Centre.
To book, call Chris Bennett on 07845 989142.
14 August 2017
More News:
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say