Romantic theatre lover proposes on stage in front of cast

A COUPLE became engaged at the end of a performance at The Mill in Sonning on Saturday.

Mike Charman popped the question to Heather Macilroy after the performance of Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web.

He arranged the proposal with the award-winning theatre after finding out his partner had bought front row tickets for the show. After the audience had applauded the performance,

58-year-old Mr Charman stepped into the spotlight.

Afterwards, he said: “Heather had booked the tickets and we were in the front row so I thought it would be an ideal time.

“It was a good opportunity to be close to the action and involve the actors. We’re both on our second marriages so I wanted to make it unique. It was amazing. The cast were on stage when I proposed then all came over to congratulate us. I think Heather was in shock at the time but she’s delighted.”

The couple, who live in Ash Green, near Aldershot, visit the theatre about five times a year. Mr Charman said: “We really enjoy the experience. It’s an intimate theatre, a very warm and welcoming place.

“ It’s a whole experience, with a three-course dinner, the performance and drinks in the bar afterwards if you wish.”

He said the couple planned to marry next year.

Sally Hughes, managing director of the theatre said: “We were very happy to help out one of our regular customers for this special moment. Everyone at The Mill wishes the couple the very best for their future together.”

l The Mill is bidding to retain the title of the UK’s most welcoming theatre in the 2017 UK Theatre Awards.