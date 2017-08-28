Helpers wanted for new Reading festival

THE organisers of a new arts and cultural festival are looking for volunteer marshals to help welcome visitors and be stewards at the event next month.

The Reading-on-Thames Festival will take place in, on and around Reading’s waterways from Saturday, September 9, to Sunday, September 17, using Reading’s rivers as a backdrop and inspiration.

It will bring national arts organisations to Reading and provide a platform for local arts and community organisations to showcase their talent.

The festival is being produced by Zsuzsi Lindsay, who was previously the general manager of the Kenton Theatre.

She said: “We are working with a number of fantastic cultural organisations and are looking for volunteers to join us to help deliver this fantastic programme for our first festival. If you love the arts in Reading, please get in touch.”

Volunteers are needed for a number of events, including:

l Playground Victories, Broad Street, weekend of September 9 and 10, noon to 5pm. A pop-up theatre/circus show for all ages.

l What’s the Point of Rivers Anyway, Crown Plaza, Monday, September 11, 7.30pm to 9pm. A debate and networking event on the importance of rivers.

l Reading’s Royal Burial of Henry I, The Oracle Riverside, Friday, September 15, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. The Reading Between The Lines Theatre company tells the story of Henry I on the river.

l River Stories, Caversham Court Gardens, Saturday, September 16, 7pm to 10pm. Walk the Plank’s river spectacular with lights, music, poetry and pyrotechnics.

For more information, including the full festival programme, visit www.

readingonthamesfestival.org

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email Zsuzsi Lindsay at readingyoc2016@gmail.com