Monday, 18 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Blackadder's ready to cut up ruff on stage

Blackadder's ready to cut up ruff on stage

IT’S a plan so cunning you could stick a tail on it and call it a weasel.

South Hill Park in Bracknell has announced plans to resurrect Edmund Blackadder and chums with a stage adaptation that will run at the Ringmead venue from October 11 to 15.

Fans of the original TV series, which ran from 1983 to 1989, are sure to savour the ultra-sarcastic putdowns that were its stock in trade.

The production takes the form of a lecture given by leading historian, Professor Christopher Starkers, with an episode from each of the four series being woven into the action as he describes various periods of British history.

Tickets are £20.50 with concessions available. To book, call 01344 484123 or go to www.southhillpark.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33