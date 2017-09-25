Monday, 25 September 2017

Theatre class

THE YouShine Theatre company will be running musical theatre classes for children aged seven to 13 at Eye and Dunsden village hall on Tuesdays from 5pm to 6.30pm, starting next week.

The fee is £7 per session but the first class is free.

For more information, visit www.youshinetheatre.co.uk

