Mill is 'Perfect Wedding' venue

THE cast of the Mill at Sonning’s new production have been bedding in nicely this week — if the photo on the right is anything to go by.

Perfect Wedding opened last night (Thursday) and will be reviewed in next week’s Henley Standard. It runs at the Sonning Eye venue until Saturday, November 18.

It features the talents of Carla Freeman, Rikki Lawton and Finty Williams — all three of whom were seen in Don’t Dress for Dinner earlier this year.

Mill favourite Elizabeth Elvin also returns, having previously been seen in High Society, It Runs in the Family and Stepping Out.

Completing the six-strong cast are Mill newcomers Joseph Timms and Lucy Heath.

As for the play itself, Perfect Wedding asks us to imagine that a bridegroom wakes in the bridal suite on his wedding morning, with his bride-to-be about to arrive any moment, and finds beside him — a naked girl.

What’s more, an extremely attractive naked girl whom, in the depths of his post-stag night hangover, he can’t remotely remember having been introduced to.

Imagine also that during the ensuing panic to get the stranger dressed, the bride arrives and the girl is trapped in the bathroom.

Imagine further that the only way out of the dilemma is to persuade the best man to pretend that the hidden girl is his girlfriend but that his real girlfriend is to be kept ignorant of the fact! Suffice to say, by the time the bride’s parents and half the hotel staff get in on the act, the chaos reaches nuclear proportions.



Directed by Ron Aldridge, Robin Hawdon’s hilarious play moves at the speed of light with a riot a minute that will leave you aching with laughter.

For tickets and times, call 0118 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com