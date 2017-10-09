Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Theatre is still most welcoming

THE Mill at Sonning has been named the most welcoming theatre in the South-East for the second year running.

It was among hundreds of venues across the country to enter this year’s UK Theatre Awards, which are voted for by the public, and now goes through to the national final, which it won last year.

The overall winner out of the 12 regional finalists will be announced at a ceremony at in London next Sunday.

The riverside theatre, a former flour mill, has been running for more than 30 years and employs about 100 staff. The foyer and bar underwent a £300,000 refurbishment last year and further work is to be carried out on the kitchen and auditorium next year.

Managing director and artistic director Sally Hughes said: “I’m pleased to have won the regional title and it would be great to win nationally again as it was great for business and really put us on the map.

“I didn’t think we’d win last year and assumed the ceremony would just be a nice little trip so it was a real shock to win. I’m tempted to write an acceptance speech this time but I don’t want to jinx it!

“This is a great achievement and a testament to the hard work that the staff put in to look after both customers and the actors.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33