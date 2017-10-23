Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pageant farce

A COMIC play about a local history pageant will be staged in Wargrave next week.

Ten Times Table, by Alan Ayckbourn, will be performed by Wargrave Theatre Workshop at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street from Thursday to Saturday, October 26 to 28.

The play is produced and directed by Mike Watt.

Workshop member Jane Jordan said: “It is a farce following the course of a well-meaning but fractious committee of local residents endeavouring to organise a pageant.”

For tickets (£12 each), call 0333 666 3366 or visit  www.wargravetheatre.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33