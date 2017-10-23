Pageant farce

A COMIC play about a local history pageant will be staged in Wargrave next week.

Ten Times Table, by Alan Ayckbourn, will be performed by Wargrave Theatre Workshop at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street from Thursday to Saturday, October 26 to 28.

The play is produced and directed by Mike Watt.

Workshop member Jane Jordan said: “It is a farce following the course of a well-meaning but fractious committee of local residents endeavouring to organise a pageant.”

For tickets (£12 each), call 0333 666 3366 or visit www.wargravetheatre.co.uk