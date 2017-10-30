Monday, 30 October 2017

Friendly rivalry

FARCICAL comedy Ten Times Table will be staged tonight (Friday) and Saturday at Woodclyffe Hall, Wargrave, from 8pm.

Presented by the Wargrave Theatre Workshop, the play follows the course of a well-meaning but fractious committee of residents attempting to organise a pageant for their community.

Tickets are £12, £10 concessions, from TicketSource on 0333 6663366 or www.wargrave
theatre.co.uk

