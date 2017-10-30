Comic croaks

DANISH comic Sofie Hagen will be performing her latest stand-up show, Dead Baby Frog, at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Friday (November 3) at 8pm.

Sofie moved to London from her homeland in 2012 to perform regular comedy. In 2013, she was the first woman to win the Laughing Horse New Act of the Year.

Her first show at Edinburgh Festival in 2015 won the Best Newcomer award. Her 2016 follow-up Shimmer Shatter was a second sell-out.

Suitable for those aged 14 and above, tickets are £12 (£10 conc) from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org