How star was born

PRESENTER Matt Richardson will appear at the South Street Arts Centre in Reading next Friday (November 3) from 8pm.

He is touring his debut Edinburgh Fringe show, Slash, in which he tells the story of his first years in the world of showbiz.

Richardson, who first came to fame presenting The Xtra Factor with Caroline Flack, is the only comedian to present on Virgin Radio, hosting the Drivetime show.

Suitable for those aged 16 and above, tickets are £14.50 from the box office on 0118 960 6060 or www.readingarts
.com

