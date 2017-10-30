Sherlock premiere

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
A WORLD premiere of a new Sherlock Holmes play will be staged at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Friday (November 3) from 8pm.
Sherlock Holmes and the Crimson Cobbles sees Holmes and his sidekick John Watson solve the unsolvable Jack the Ripper murders.
Written by Toby Hulse and based on an original story by David Hastings, this fast-paced and physical adaptation provides a witty pastiche of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic tales.
The performance is recommended for those aged 12 and above. Tickets are £14 from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm
.org
