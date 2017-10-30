Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sherlock premiere

A WORLD premiere of a new Sherlock Holmes play will be staged at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Friday (November 3) from 8pm.

Sherlock Holmes and the Crimson Cobbles sees Holmes and his sidekick John Watson solve the unsolvable Jack the Ripper murders.

Written by Toby Hulse and based on an original story by David Hastings, this fast-paced and physical adaptation provides a witty pastiche of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic tales.

The performance is recommended for those aged 12 and above. Tickets are £14 from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm
.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33