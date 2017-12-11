Actress backs hall

DAME Judi Dench will appear at the Mill at Sonning theatre to help raise money for Dunsden village hall.

The award-winning actress will be in conversation with actor Simon Williams, from Bix, on April 22.

All the money raised will go towards the transformation of the village hall, which has been renovated at a cost of £390,000.

The work on the main room at the hall in Dunsden Way has finished but work on the Palmer Room will continue until next month.

The hall committee says there is still more work to do so is continuing to fund-raise.

Tickets for the event with Dame Judi will include dinner and early booking will be available for locals. They will go sale in the New Year.