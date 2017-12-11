Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Actress backs hall

DAME Judi Dench will appear at the Mill at Sonning theatre to help raise money for Dunsden village hall.

The award-winning actress will be in conversation with actor Simon Williams, from Bix, on April 22.

All the money raised will go towards the transformation of the village hall, which has been renovated at a cost of £390,000.

The work on the main room at the hall in Dunsden Way has finished but work on the Palmer Room will continue until next month.

The hall committee says there is still more work to do so is continuing to fund-raise.

Tickets for the event with Dame Judi will include dinner and early booking will be available for locals. They will go sale in the New Year.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33