Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Rock'n'roll take on Cinders and chums

A RE-ROOFED, refurbished and redecorated Corn Exchange reopens in Wallingford on Friday, January 12, with a gala pantomime performance of Cinderella.

More than half a million pounds has been spent on repairing the building. Now the Corn Exchange is looking forward to welcoming its eager patrons back for this timeless panto.

Director Marilyn Johnstone and her crew deliver a rock’n’roll show full of colour and larger than life characters — but not forgetting the favourite Ugly Sisters, Cinders herself, Buttons and Baron Hardup.

Corn Exchange favourite Fiona Huntingford-Ledger plays Buttons and this year, to mark the reopening, the show’s musical director is West End professional musician and arranger Rob Alderton.

The pantomime will run for 15 shows and already the matinees have sold out. When it closes the Corn Exchange will resume its role as Wallingford’s cinema and theatre.

A friend of the production said: “The panto is a major earner for the Sinodun Players and helps to fund our other activities throughout the year.”

Ticket prices vary by performance. For more information and to book, call (01491) 825000 or visit www.cornexchange.org.uk

