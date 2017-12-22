Home Counties take on a New York farce

THE Chiltern Players are to stage an Anglicised version of New York playwright Neil Simon’s 1988 farce Rumors.

Retitled Rumours, the play will be the group’s spring 2018 production.

Three couples, each with problems, arrive at the Home Counties address of their friend Charley, a prominent government official, for a 20th wedding anniversary celebration — only to find that their host has just shot himself through his earlobe and his wife is nowhere to be seen. As miscommunications mount, the evening descends into classic farce.

Rumours will run for three nights — from Thursday, March 15, to Saturday, March 17 — at the Peppard Memorial Hall in Peppard Common. Doors will open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £9 from Occasions in Sonning Common and can be booked by calling 0118 972 2632.

Alternatively, email chiltern.players@yahoo.com