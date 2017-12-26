Wednesday, 27 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Comics are ready to make your day great

COMEDY duo Thünderbards are playing Norden Farm in Maidenhead on Friday, January 19.

Matt Stevens and Glenn Moore are among the stars of BBC Radio 4’s Sketchorama.

Together they are taking their “4nd” hour of gag-laden comedy on the road. Expect off-beat jokes, high-concept silliness, fast-paced sketches and overwhelming politeness.

Tickets are £12. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.norden.farm

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33