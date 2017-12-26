Comics are ready to make your day great

COMEDY duo Thünderbards are playing Norden Farm in Maidenhead on Friday, January 19.

Matt Stevens and Glenn Moore are among the stars of BBC Radio 4’s Sketchorama.

Together they are taking their “4nd” hour of gag-laden comedy on the road. Expect off-beat jokes, high-concept silliness, fast-paced sketches and overwhelming politeness.

Tickets are £12. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.norden.farm